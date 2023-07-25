SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police believe reckless driving is the cause of a single-vehicle crash that shut down Route 10 in Surry County for hours Monday evening.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers were called to investigate the Route 10 tractor-trailer crash around 5 p.m. Monday, July 24. The crash had occurred just east of Cabin Point Road.

Officials say a preliminary investigation into the crash revealed the 2007 International Tractor Trailer was hauling logs west on Route 10 when the truck ran off the road and flipped over, hitting two utility poles.

A tractor-trailer crash shut down Route 10 in Surry County for hours Monday, July 24. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

A tractor-trailer crash shut down Route 10 in Surry County for hours Monday, July 24. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, Vincent Thomas, 52, of Sutherland, was left with minor injuries from the crash and was treated at the scene.

Just over three hours after troopers were called to the scene, the tractor-trailer was removed from the road at 8:17 p.m. The utility poles that had been smashed into were repaired by 11:24 p.m. and the road was reopened just a few minutes later, at 11:28 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thomas was charged with reckless driving/failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

State Police say the logs are planned to be removed from the area Tuesday, July 25.