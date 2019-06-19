1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Police say Virginia woman shot 6 puppies, disposed of bodies

Virginia News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_37603369_ver1.0_1280_720_1551455238660.jpg

MIDDLEBROOK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman accused of killing six puppies and dumping their bodies was recently indicted by a grand jury.

The Daily News Leader reports 40-year-old Betsy G. Hemp faces six counts of felony animal cruelty and six misdemeanor charges of illegal dumping.

Police say she shot the dogs and tossed their bodies over a steep drop-off near her home in November. The Augusta County Sheriff’s office said the dogs were just 6 months old when they were killed. Court records say she admitted to killing the puppies.

Hemp is currently free on bond with a trial scheduled for Sept. 24.

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events