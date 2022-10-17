HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for two missing juveniles who were last seen Sunday afternoon in Hampton.

According to Hampton police, 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt and 1-year-old Adriana Truitt were last seen on October 16 around 2:35 p.m. at the Walmart located at 1900 Cunningham Drive.

Police say the children were taken by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Truitt.

Jaxon Truitt (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department) Adriana Truitt (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department) Timothy Truitt (Photo Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)

Jaxon is described as being 3 feet, 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt with “Born to Win” in red letters, black sweatpants, and gray and blue Adidas sneakers.

Adriana is described as being 2 feet, 30 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve onesie, gray pants and red, white, and blue baseball socks.

Timothy Truitt is described as being a white male, 6’1″, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hat, a black shirt with a logo on his left chest, gray shorts, white socks, and white shoes.

Photos obtained from video surveillance (Hampton Police Department)

A preliminary investigation revealed that the children’s legal guardian transported the children and Truitt to Walmart. While in the building, Truitt separated himself and the children and exited Walmart with an unknown man.

Timothy Truitt was last seen driving a maroon sedan. Truitt currently has a warrant on file for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the children, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111.