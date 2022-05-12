GAINESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has identified and are offering a reward for help locating two suspects wanted in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old in Gainesville.

According to police, just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, officers responded to a shooting call at a local hospital. It was determined that an altercation in the parking lot of the Somerset Pointe Apartments in Gainesville resulted in an 18-year-old man being shot. He was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.

The man, identified as Michael Arthur of Dumfries, was pronounced dead at the hospital. On May 10, detectives identified two suspects in the shooting.

Milachi Coleman of Gainesville is wanted for second degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm while committing a felony. Coleman is 20 years old and is described as being 5’11” and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Kayontae Newman of Woodbridge is wanted for second degree murder. Newman is 16 years old and described as bring 5’10” and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police consider both Coleman and Newman to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000. Police are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to their arrest.