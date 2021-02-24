Police searching for missing 62-year-old Norfolk woman with cognitive impairment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a missing 62-year-old Norfolk woman Wednesday afternoon who suffers from cognitive impairment.

Sheron Talmadge Patterson was last seen on February 24, around 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Kempsville Road at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk.

Patterson is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs between 140 and 145 pounds. She has short black hair, possibly a wig, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt (unknown color), pants (unknown color), and blue slip-on shoes with an ankle-length black coat.

Patterson may also have a bandage on her left wrist.

Officials say she suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Virginia State Police officially issued a senior alert at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

If you see her, call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number (757) 441-5610.