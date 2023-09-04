ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a missing person alert for a missing senior citizen out of Roanoke.

James Herman Smith (Photo: Virginia State Police)

The Roanoke Police Department is looking for James Herman Smith, 80. Smith was last seen on Sept. 4 at 4:45 a.m. on Orange Avenue NW in Roanoke.

State Police said Smith is 5’8″ in height and weighs 215 pounds. He is described as having brown eyes and gray hair. Police said he was barefoot but could be wearing a white short-sleeved T-shirt with blue jeans.

Smith has a cognitive impairment and state police said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information on Smiths’ disappearance, you’re asked to call Roanoke City Police at 540-853-2212.