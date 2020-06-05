Police searching for missing teen with autism in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia State Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl with autism out of Nelson County.

Officials issued an endangered child alert for Azalia Berrian early Friday Morning. She was last seen on Russell Way in Afton, Virginia.

Berrian is 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 178 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair. She could be wearing a black shirt with orange shorts and pink tennis shoes.

If you know anything about where she is, please call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

