NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing Monday, August 1 and may be in need of medical attention.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was last seen Monday just before 1 p.m., and he may be traveling in a black, four-door 2009 Toyota Corolla. The car has Virginia license plates, with plate number TWX6584.

According to the sheriff’s office, the boy is around 6-foot-1-inch tall, and 225 pounds. He has a scar under his right eye, and a beard. Police said he wears glasses, but might be wearing contacts.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call 804-580-5221.