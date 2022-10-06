According to police, 15-year-old Alena Mitchem, who is also known as Gracie, was last seen in the Spring Valley area of San Diego County on Sept. 22. She is described as 5’4″ white female who weighs around 155 pounds with green eyes and dyed green hair. (Photo: Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office)

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is echoing the call for help finding a 15-year-old girl they say went missing in southern California.

According to police, 15-year-old Alena Mitchem, who is also known as Gracie, was last seen in the Spring Valley area of San Diego County on Sept. 22. She is described as 5’4″ white female who weighs around 155 pounds with green eyes and dyed green hair.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Alena or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office at 1-858-565-5200.