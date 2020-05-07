Police seek 2 drivers in hit-and-run crash that killed 62-year-old Virginia man

The pedestrian, identified as Alberto A. Marino of Bristow, Va., was then hit by another vehicle as he was in the roadway. The second vehicle stopped at a nearby gas station before driving away from the scene. The driver, who was seen pumping gas, is described as a “light-skinned, unknown race, male,” according to police.

MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators are looking for two drivers who allegedly fatally struck a 62-year-old Virginia man who was crossing a road in Manassas early Wednesday morning.

According to the Prince William County police, surveillance footage shows a pedestrian crossing Sudley Road, not within a crosswalk, when he was hit by a newer model silver Toyota Corolla before 5 a.m. on May 6. The driver of the vehicle, which will have damage to the lower passenger side bumper and is missing the passenger side mirror, continued straight on Sudley Road.

The pedestrian, identified as Alberto A. Marino of Bristow, Va., was then hit by another vehicle as he was in the roadway. The second vehicle stopped at a nearby gas station before driving away from the scene. The driver, who was seen pumping gas, is described as a “light-skinned, unknown race, male,” according to police.

The second vehicle is believed to be a mid-2000 model dark-colored Nissan Xterra and may not have noticeable damage, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

