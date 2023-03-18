NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 58 dogs were seized in the Burgess area of Northumberland County during a search by local police.

According to the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at 38 Blundons Road in the Burgess area on Thursday, March 16.

During the search, Northumberland County Animal Control officers seized 58 dogs. Charges are pending as a result of the investigation.

The Northumberland Sheriff’s Office is accepting items for donation for the dogs. Anyone looking to make a donation can drop items off at 195 Judicial Place in the Heathsville area.

