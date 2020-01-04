Police: Shooting at Virginia McDonald’s injures 2 employees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP/WFXR) — Police in central Virginia are searching for a Roanoke man who they say shot two workers in a McDonald’s restaurant.

Authorities say that they responded to a malicious wounding call at 6:21 p.m. from the McDonald’s at 2135 Wards Road. Upon the officers’ arrival, they determined that there was a fight between an employee and a customer at the drive-through window.

According to the police, the customer drove away from the window, parked his car, went inside the McDonald’s, and continued the fight. Officers say that the customer then shot two employees and drove away in a 2005 red Mazda SUV with a Virginia license plate of URS-7076.

Police have identified the customer as Sherwin Torrance Overstreet and charged him with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Authorities say that Friday night’s shooting at McDonald’s is not connected to Thursday night’s stabbing in a parking lot between two other restaurants in the 2100 block of Wards Road.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Det. M. Scott at (434) 455-6174.