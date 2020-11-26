Police: Single-vehicle crash kills two, including 6-year-old

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County resulted in the death of two people, including a six-year-old boy, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the crash occurred at 11:06 a.m. on Nov. 25, along I-81 at mile marker 287. A 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on the interstate when it ran off the left side of the road and overturned several times.

The driver, Brittany A. Toy, 31, of Jackson, Miss., suffered serious injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. Toy was wearing a seatbelt.

There were three passengers in the car with her, two of which died.

VSP said a 6-year-old boy, of Kingsport, Tenn., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt but was in a booster seat.

Police said a second passenger in the Kia, Carmelita R. Samples, 50, of Kingsport, Tenn., suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Samples was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle — a 41-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman. VSP said they both suffered serious injuries from the crash and were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The woman was wearing a seatbelt and the man was not.

Toy was charged with reckless driving.

VSP said this is an ongoing crash investigation.

