PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has charged a man with the murder stabbing of his mother in Manassas.

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, officers were called to the Regency Apartments in the 9800 block of Shallow Creek Loop for a reported stabbing.

9800 Shallow Creek Loop in Prince William County

Upon their arrival, officers found a woman — now identified as 48-year-old Jennifer Nicol Marshall of Manassas –who had been stabbed in the neck and had serious injuries. Officers used a portable stretcher to move Marshall to a safer location — as the whereabouts of the suspect was unknown. She was later transported to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

An investigation revealed that Marshall had been involved in a dispute with her son — now identified as 24-year-old Darrion Hunter Wilds of Manassas — and the incident was determined to be domestic in nature.

A witness observed Hunter walking along train tracks near Bristow Road and reported the sighting to the police. Officers converged on the area and successfully located Wilds.

According to police, Wilds initially ignored the officers and continued walking along the tracks until they were able to convince him to stop near the 10800 block of Bristow Road.

Wilds was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony.