MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The South Hill Police Department is investigating the death a man who was hit and killed in a crash.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 9:53 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of W. Danville Street after receiving a report of a man being hit by a car.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Kevin Barner of South Hill. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Jessica Wilson of Clarksville. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and taken to the regional jail.

The South Hill Police Department, alongside the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the South Hill Police Department at 434-447-3104.