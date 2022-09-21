YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for a bank robbery in York County last week.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway was reportedly robbed.

According to the sheriff’s office, 45-year-old Justin Michael Craver of Chesapeake is wanted for the felony charge of armed robbery. He is described by authorities as six feet and three inches tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds with a muscular build.



(Photos courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing blue medical gloves, blue jeans and a gray long-sleeve shirt. He was also wearing a black facemask, sunglasses and a straw hat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-3630. Community members are reminded to never attempt to apprehend a fugitive themselves.