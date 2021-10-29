Police to monitor Northern Virginia malls after possible ISIS threats

ARLINGTON, Va. (WRIC/ABC) — According to ABC News, multiple Northern Virginia police departments will be on high alert at malls and other public gathering places this weekend after potential threats that could be linked to ISIS.

Authorities are still assessing the credibility of the threat but ABC reports that the potential mall threat came from intelligence possibly linked to ISIS.

People shopping in Northern Virginia can expect to see extra police through the Halloween weekend.

The FBI said they had no comment on the potential threats but said they take all situations like this seriously.

A statement from the Arlington County Police Department read, “The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) is aware of information circulating regarding a non-specific, unconfirmed threat to shopping centers. There is no specific or identified threat to our region. As always, the public is encouraged to remain attentive as you go about your normal routine, particularly in areas where large crowds of people typically gather such as shopping centers, restaurant districts, religious services, and public transportation hubs to name a few.”

The Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that they are being proactive and taking the “potential public safety impacts to malls and shopping centers across the region” seriously.