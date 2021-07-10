Police: Two children shot in Norfolk; one suffering from life-threatening injuries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are investigating after two children were shot on Saturday night in the city.

According to police, they received a call around 9:30 p.m. regarding a double shooting in the 1400 block of E. Tanners Creek Drive.

We’re arriving to the scene now off of Military Highway. https://t.co/nUckaZCfs6 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 11, 2021

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered that two children had been shot. They were both transported to a local hospital.

Still a large police presence here. A number of patrol cars as well as unmarked cars, at least a dozen vehicles. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Xv5NXvta4w — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 11, 2021

One of the children has life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors say the two children were siblings, however, this has not been confirmed by police. They also say they heard around seven or eight gunshots.

Look closely at this: a bullet is still in this woman’s door. Talked to a handful of neighbors who say the two victims are siblings, a boy and a girl. We’re still waiting for official confirmation on that from @NorfolkPD. Stick with @WAVY_News for more updates. pic.twitter.com/ne9ftiB7nL — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 11, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.

Norfolk Police encourage anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.