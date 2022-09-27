CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police said 60-year-old Timothy W. Brown was driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson north on Route 522 when he was unable to maneuver around a curve and ran off the road. Brown was thrown off the motorcycle, and the Harley came to rest at the bottom of an embankment.

According to Virginia State Police, neither Brown nor his motorcycle were visible from the road and were not discovered until a passerby came upon them on Sept. 19.

At this stage in the investigation, state police believe the crash that killed Brown occurred sometime between 1:30 p.m. on Sept.17 and 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Brown, a Washington, Va. resident, was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene of the crash.

State Police said the crash remains under investigation.