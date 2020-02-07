Police: Virginia man charged with sodomy; forced young children to watch child pornography

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man faces multiple charges, including sodomy, after police say he sexually abused three young children in his care this past summer.
Police say a Child Protective Services report against 32-year-old Christopher Washington was filed back on July 15, reporting that Washington was involved in inappropriate physical activity, and made the juveniles watch child pornography.
No other details in the case were released in a press release, but police said after further investigation, they arrested Washington this week and charged him with abduction, sodomy, display child pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
