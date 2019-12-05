Ashland police warn of counterfeit bills being passed ‘in the region’

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department sent out a warning Thursday about counterfeit money being passed in the area.

The department said the bills may be marked, “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY,” have foreign writing on them or have inconsistencies in printing on the 3-D ribbon security feature.

While authorities in Ashland have not seen any counterfeit bills themselves, an Ashland police spokesperson told 8News they shared the warning on behalf of the U.S. Secret Service because counterfeit bills have been used “in the region.”







“Please be aware of these counterfeit bills,” the department posted on Facebook. “If anyone attempts to pass one of the described counterfeit notes, please obtain as much information as possible about the individual(s) and contact your local Police Department and the United States Secret Service.”

