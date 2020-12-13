Police: Woman attempts to drive across tracks, gets stuck under crossing arm causing train-vehicle crash in James City County

Virginia News

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a train-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Airport Road at Richmond Road in James City County — which is currently closed during the investigation, according to police.

Police say they were called to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a CSX train. 

Preliminary investigation reveals a woman who was driving a 2020 Toyota minivan attempted to cross the tracks despite the train crossing warning lights.

While approaching the tracks, the railroad crossing arm came down on her vehicle. Police said she then attempted to reverse her vehicle but was unsuccessful and her vehicle was struck by the passing train.

No injuries were sustained by parties involved.

Troopers are still on the scene investigating. No further information is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events