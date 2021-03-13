Police: Woman leads officers on pursuit ending in fatal crash in Portsmouth

Police investigate fatal accident at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and California Road in Portsmouth, Va. on March 13, 2021 (WAVY Photo)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police were called to investigate a fatal crash in Portsmouth Saturday morning.

State Police say the investigation revealed that around 11 a.m., officers with the Portsmouth Police Department attempted to pull over a 2015 Jeep Wrangler due to the driver being “wanted on several violations.”

The driver, Ciara Elliott, “refused to pull over and a pursuit was initiated.” Police say during the pursuit, Elliott drove through the intersection of Victory Boulevard and California Road, and crashed into a 2013 Chrysler 200.

Police say the impact of the crash killed the driver of the Chrysler. Police say there were two occupants in both the Jeep and Chrysler.

Elliott, the driver of the Jeep, and her passenger, a woman, both suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Both were transported to a local hospital.

Police say the driver of the Chrysler, a 35-year-old man, died upon impact. His passenger, a woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

Portsmouth Police requested the assistance of the Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team.

The scene is still an active and ongoing criminal investigation as of 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The VSP Reconstruction Team will investigate the fatal crash. Portsmouth Police will continue its investigation into the incident. There is no information on charges at this time.

This is a breaking news story.