Police working to identify young boy found in Mecklenburg

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — South Hill Police are working to identify a boy found at an intersection early Sunday morning.

SHPD said they found the child in Virginia’s Tanglewood Shores community near the intersection of Beechwood and Laurel Ct. The boy told police his name is Jamal and his mother drives a black car.

Please help identify this child. Contact Mecklenburg County 911 if you have any information about him. (434) 738-0028 Posted by South Hill Police Department on Sunday, August 25, 2019

Until he is identified the boy will remain under the care of Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services.

Contact Mecklenburg County at 434) 738-0028 if you have any information about Jamal.

