RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 36% of Virginians believe that inflation and the rising cost of living are the most important political issues facing the state today, according to a poll conducted by the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Wilder School.

The poll was conducted through landline and cellphone interviews from July 14 through 25, 2023, with a sample of 804 Virginia residents.

The results of the poll indicate that 18% of Virginia residents rank education as the most important political issue, followed by 13% of respondents ranking women’s reproductive rights as the most important and 12% ranking gun control as the most important.

According to the study, some of the demographic groups most likely to rank inflation and the rising cost of living as the most important issue were Asian respondents, followed by those who completed some college but did not obtain a degree, as well as independents and respondents that were between 18 and 34 years old.

Black Virginians were the only demographic group that ranked an issue other than inflation as the most important — with 28% of Black respondents selecting education. This was followed by 21% of Black respondents choosing women’s reproductive rights as the most important and 20% of Black respondents rating inflation as the most important.

“Our recent Wilder School poll showed Virginians are concerned about the costs of living,” said L. Douglas Wilder, the school’s namesake who served as the 66th governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1994. “I’ve always had a one-word definition for politics — money — and the people are likewise focused on inflation and the skyrocketing cost of living.”

Full results can be found at L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs’ Research and Outreach’s website.