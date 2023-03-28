RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Voting is underway for Virginia’s 9th District Senate Seat. The seat was left open after Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in February. Now, Democrat Lamont Bagby and Republican Stephen Imholt are facing off to fill the seat.

Areas included in the 9th District are Charles City County and parts of Hanover County, Henrico County, and the City of Richmond. In addition, several schools will be closed to serve as polling locations.

Del. Bagby (D-Henrico) has been in the House of Delegates since 2015, and Imholt is a former IT project manager. Both candidates stated they are focused on education and building back from the learning loss of the Commonwealth’s students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

To read more about the special election, click BELOW: