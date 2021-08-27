Pool business catches fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A pool business went up in flames Friday on George Washington Highway in York County, leading to evacuations of nearby businesses and homes.

It broke out around 11:15 a.m. at Best Pools in the 1600 block in the Tabb area.

Via Melisa Josh Beavers

Photos from York Fire & Life Safety and WAVY viewers showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

When they arrived, firefighters determined everyone had gotten out safely and they eventually got the fire under control. York Fire-Rescue said just before 2 p.m. that they were still addressing hot spots and monitoring air conditions. The York County, Newport News and state hazardous materials crews also responded.

Firefighters work a fire at Best Pools on George Washington Highway in York County on August 27, 2021

Smoke could be seen from miles away and billowed into local neighborhoods. Several nearby homes and buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Here’s how the smoke looked from a nearby home (Via Mary Arndt)

George Washington Highway was shut down from Coventry Blvd. to Production Drive, but one lane of southbound traffic was later reopened.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

