RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has temporarily closed stretches of the James and Rappahannock rivers to shellfish harvesting due to significant flooding.

These emergency closures begin on Saturday, Jan. 13, and will end Monday, Jan. 22.

According to the VDH, floodwaters can be contaminated with pollutants, making any shellfish harvested from these areas unsafe to eat.

The area of the James River that is closed to shellfish harvesting due to river flooding. (Photo: The Virginia Department of Health)

The area of the Rappahannock River that is closed to shellfish harvesting due to river flooding. (Photo: The Virginia Department of Health)

Gastrointestinal illnesses such as Norovirus, Hepatitis A and Shigellosis can all be caused by eating contaminated shellfish.

The public is advised to avoid coming in contact with floodwater. Fishing gear, life vests, ropes, paddles and any other items that are exposed should be rinsed or washed.

For more information on shellfish safety, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.