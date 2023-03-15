RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A portrait of former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, the first woman and Jewish speaker in the House of Delegates’ 404-year history, was unveiled at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

Del. Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) called it “humbling” to be joined by her daughter to unveil her official portrait as speaker, which will go up in the House chamber as other past speaker portraits have before.

“The first but definitely not the last,” Filler-Corn said to a round of applause from a packed House chamber and gallery. “Definitely not the last unveiling of a woman’s portrait on these walls.”

Filler-Corn, who announced earlier this year she’s not seeking re-election, took over as House speaker after Democrats won control of the 100-member chamber in 2019. She held the position from 2020 to 2021 until Republicans took back the House of Delegates.

Filler-Corn told family, friends, colleagues and others at the Capitol on Wednesday that she broke the glass ceiling as the first woman and Jewish speaker with the help of countless supporters.

She said the portrait represents “thousands” of women and others who overcame obstacles and were told, “they didn’t look the part, that they didn’t have the right background, or the right faith, or the right skin color, or gender identity, or sexual orientation to be where they deserve to be: Wherever they want to go.”

Speakers during the unveiling ceremony included fellow Democratic delegates and advocates who praised Filler-Corn’s tenure as speaker, pointing to the laws to expand voter access, raise the minimum wage and more.

While Filler-Corn won’t run for re-election later this year, she has hinted at a potential run for Virginia governor.

