PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs has deployed overseas to help Ukrainians crossing the border into Romania, after Ukraine was attacked and invaded last week by Russian forces.

Mercy Chefs team members were expected to provide emergency food supplies, water, diapers and more at the Romania-Ukraine border starting Tuesday night, the nonprofit said.

The team will also work to determine the long-term needs in the area and ways to provide continued relief, such as a field kitchen to provide warm, chef-prepared meals.

“We are working to provide the most support we can for those in desperate need of basic necessities. We appreciate your prayers as we move forward during this difficult situation,” Mercy Chefs wrote on Facebook Monday.

Mercy Chefs says it will start services in Romania, where more than 40,000 refugees have already crossed the border, and it’s exploring options to help at borders in Poland and Hungary.

“We go wherever there is a need to feed people,” said Gary LeBlanc, co-founder of Mercy Chefs. “While we have been all over the world to help people get back on their feet after a natural disaster, this is unique. We will help welcome those fleeing their homes to Romania with food, water, essential needs and love.”

