Portsmouth firefighter shot while responding to call about wires down on Surry Street; 1 civilian also injured

A firefighter and civilian were shot on Surry Street in Portsmouth on June 28, 2021. (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth firefighter was shot and injured Monday night while responding to a call on Surry Street.

Another person, who is not a firefighter, was also shot, according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.

Fire officials said emergency crews were dispatched to Surry Street for a report of wires down around 9:10 p.m.

When they arrived, the fire units were struck by gunfire.

One firefighter was shot. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and are in stable condition, according to fire officials.

The second person who was shot was also taken to a hospital.

No additional information was provided about the severity of either person’s injuries.

The person believed to have fired the shots was taken into custody by Portsmouth police.

Much of Surry Street was blocked off as police investigated Monday night. Both fire and police were on scene.

10 On Your Side was on scene and saw police and firefighters speaking with a person who was sitting in the back of a police cruiser. It’s unclear whether they were the suspect.

WAVY’s Brett Hall spoke to the sister of the civilian who was shot, who only identified herself as “Jennifer.” She said the victim is her brother.

Jennifer said a tree fell and took down a wire at her father and brother’s home around 9 p.m. She said they called the fire department.

She doesn’t know what led to shooting, but said her brother at least knows of the suspect. Her father has lived on the street for more than 40 years, and said the suspect is a “new” neighbor.

Officials did not release any additional information.

