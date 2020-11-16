Portsmouth fires chief of police Greene

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene has been fired from her position more than two months after being placed on administrative leave.

WAVY’s Andy Fox met her ahead of a scheduled meeting Monday morning, and she said she was aware of the possibility of the firing but said she was hopeful she would be retained. However WAVY learned shortly after she was terminated, and the city had already taken away access to her computer and city vehicle.

Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene is on her way to possibly being fired. She has been told that could very well happen. ⁦@WAVY_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/vrCqLXQXiP — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) November 16, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: If Chief Greene is fired a lawsuit is almost certain. ⁦@WAVY_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/nmBw0B9U4R — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) November 16, 2020

She says if she is fired she will speak to her attorney about a possible lawsuit.

Greene was placed on leave back in September with pay in the wake of the June incident at the city’s Confederate monument, which led to a man being seriously hurt and more than a dozen Black community leaders, including State Senator Louise Lucas, being charged. Lucas and others were expected in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

It’s still unclear whether Greene being placed on leave was directly tied to the case, but she had been under scrutiny and faced calls to resign for alleged conflict of interest after charging Lucas and the others. Lucas was seen on body camera earlier that day in June telling Portsmouth police officers they couldn’t arrest protesters who were getting ready to spray the Confederate monument with paint, but wasn’t at the larger demonstration that night.

Greene took over as chief in 2019, after former chief Tonya Chapman said she was forced to resign from the post. Chapman had been vocal about alleged racism she encountered at the department.

