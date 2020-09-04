Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene placed on administrative leave following protest arrests

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene has been placed on administrative leave with pay for 30 days pending the outcome of an internal investigation, a source said.

The details of the investigation are not clear at this time, but Greene has been under intense scrutiny after her department charged State Senator Louise Lucas and several other prominent Black community members months after the city’s Confederate monument was painted and damaged back in June.

Lucas and several others are facing felony charges in the case: conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000.

A group that included Lucas’ daughter, Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas Burke, and Lucas’ lawyer, Del. Don Scott, has called for Greene’s resignation, saying Greene and police neglected their duties on June 10 by not making arrests during the demonstration. A part of the monument was pulled down that night, severely injuring a protester. In an update in early August, his family said he was conscious and relearning how to walk and speak.

Assistant Chief Scott Burke will serve as interim chief while Greene is on leave. Burke, a 22-year-old veteran of the force, has served as assistant chief for the past two years.

The development comes the same day that Lucas and 13 others charged in the monument case were in court for an arraignment in the case.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.

