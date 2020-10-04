Portsmouth Public Schools students to receive free desks Sunday afternoon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Community leaders are donating up to 200 desks to Portsmouth students.

Shannon Glover and other community leaders have partnered with Premier Millwork & Lumber Co. Inc. to get the desks at a cost of $20 each.

The company has had volunteers to come in and put the desks together.

The event is happening Sunday, October 4, at 4 p.m.

Officials are asking families to lineup in vehicles at I.C. Norcom High School, located 1801 London Blvd, and to stay inside the car.

It will be one desk per car, per family. Officials say the event is limited to Portsmouth residents only and to bring a valid I.D. to qualify.

