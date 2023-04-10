PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Three-second graders are facing disciplinary action after they were reportedly involved in “inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature” at Hodges Manor Elementary last week, according to a spokesperson with Portsmouth Public Schools.

A parent tells 10 On Your Side that her son received oral sex from a female classmate while in his classroom, and that an instructional assistant was also in the classroom when this happened — but the school has not confirmed those details.

The school does tell us, however, that they have placed the employee on administrative leave.

“As this is a student discipline matter, a personnel matter, and a possible legal matter, the division is limited in the details it can share,” said Lauren Nolasco, Chief Communications Officer for Portsmouth Public Schools. “However, I can confirm that administration immediately reported the matter to law enforcement, Child Protective Services as well as the division’s Department of Human Resources. In addition, families of all the students in the class were called that day to make them aware of the situation and to let them know of available counseling services.”

The incident was reported on March 28, Nolasco confirmed. A letter was sent home to parents about what happened.

10 On Your Side confirmed that a similar incident happened back in February. That’s when a parent says she reported that her son was approached by a female classmate about engaging in oral sex. The parent says the two students were separated but that the school did not take further action. Nolasco, however, says the incident was investigated and “appropriate action was taken.”

10 On Your Side is not revealing the name of the teacher involved as no charges have been filed. Attempts to reach the teacher today were unsuccessful.

Stay with WAVY 10 For more information as the story develops.