Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly listed the name of one of the cross streets where the crash occurred. It happened at Portsmouth Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth has settled a wrongful death case for $11 million after a 2021 police pursuit ended in a crash that left a man dead and his wife permanently disabled.

The attorneys for Temika Pleas announced the settlement on Monday morning ahead of a court hearing to finalize the settlement. The $11 million was the maximum amount issued under Portsmouth’s insurance policy.

Pleas suffered severe and permanent injuries in the March 13, 2021, crash and her husband Calvin Majette, III was killed.

Portsmouth police were pursuing 28-year-old Ciara Elliott on fraud, forgery, and driving with suspended license charges when she ran a red light at California Avenue/Victory Blvd. and Portsmouth Boulevard. Her Jeep Wrangler plowed into the driver’s side door of the couple’s Chrysler 200, killing Majette instantly. Pleas suffered a “horrendous” traumatic brain injury with complications that left her unable to return to work and care for her three children, as well as significant internal and orthopedic injuries.

She’s still recovering and lawyers say they hope the funds from the settlement will help get her “as good as she can get.”

Lawyers for Pleas said the officer violated “principles of proper police conduct” by engaging in the chase in the high traffic area near Downtown Portsmouth, and that Elliott did not pose a threat until the chase began. She pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge on February 9 and is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

“The amount of the settlement will provide some sense of stability for this family and their three children. While there will never be sufficient funds to replace a life, we hope this will provide some comfort and security,” said Attorney Kevin Biniazan.

Meanwhile Del. Don Scott, another attorney for Pleas, is calling on Portsmouth police to prevent similar by adhering to policies and improving officer training.

“The Portsmouth police could have avoided this tragedy all together,” Scott said. “It’s very unfortunate that the family had to go through this. There are police procedures and policies that were violated in this case. Our hope is that this settlement will be a lesson learned by everyone on what is or isn’t a safe pursuit.”

Attorney Jeffrey Breit says police knew who Elliott was and where she lived, and that a high-speed chase wasn’t necessary.

Breit says the children are now living with Pleas’ sister and a trustee will help with the management of the settlement funds.

“When you consider the fact that Ms. Pleas lost her ability to enjoy her life the way she had and the fact that she lost her husband, three children have lost their father, that settlement is probably not as big to them,” Scott added. “I’m sure they’d trade every single penny back to get their dad and her husband back.”

Portsmouth City Attorney Burle U. Stromberg shared this statement on Monday: “While the settlement can never bring back Mr. Majette we’re pleased the city and its insurance carrier could provide at least some assistance to Ms. Pleas and her family. I would also say that we appreciate the way Ms. Pleas attorneys Jeffrey Breit and Delegate Don Scott handled this matter so that it could be settled within the city’s policy limits.”