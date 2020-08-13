Possible human remains found in Middlesex County

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Today archaeologists and Middle County Sheriff’s Office employees exhumed possible human remains found in Urbanna back in mid-July. According to the MXSO, the remains were found while residents were digging a hole to install a pool in their backyard. The MXSO was called to the scene to view the remains on July 20.

The MXSO says they then contacted the Department of Historical resources to report the find. Dr. David Brown with the Fairfield Foundation came to do an initial observation of the bones and stated that he believed the remains could date back between the 1700 and 1800’s. The Fairfield Foundation froze and preserved the scene until permits could be gathered to exhume the remains.

After a almost a month of waiting, the Fairfield Foundation was issued a permit today from the Virginia Department of Historical Resources to exhume all of the grave’s contents. The sheriff’s office says that MXSO Detective Adam Miller and MXSO Investigations Sgt. Eric Vanfossen are assisting Dr.David Brown and archaeologist Anna Rhodes with the excavation.

A large portion were exhumed today, there are still deposit piles the team will have to sift through to collect more data and evidence.

