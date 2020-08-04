Possible tornado causes widespread damage in Kilmarnock

KILMARNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Storm Isaias left behind a path of destruction in Virginia, especially in the Northern Neck, with a possible tornado touching down in the town of Kilmarnock.

The Kilmarnock fire chief told 8News the storm packed a powerful punch, throwing debris everywhere and partially collapsing the roof of a home where a couple in their 80s live.

The chief thinks two tornadoes touched down in the area, saying one went directly through a subdivision called Fleetsbay Estates. His first call was to a home that had a large tree crash on top of it, partially collapsing the roof.

In the same subdivision lives James McCoig, who told 8News the possible tornado lasted no more than a minute and sounded like a loud train coming through.

“She said did you hear the train, because we always talk about the train that you hear with a tornado,” McCoig said. “I grabbed my pants and started down the steps and as soon as I hit the top of the steps into the basement. a tree hit the living room.”

Despite the early morning chaos, the sun was shining as crews started the cleanup process. 8News saw cranes lifting large tree trunks and chainsaws cutting through limbs. Members of the Kilmarnock community told 8News they are resilient and will bounce back from the destruction.

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm whether a tornado hit the town but they are researching five possible tornadoes in the state, including in Kilmarnock.

Crews are expected to be out on Wednesday to assess the damage.