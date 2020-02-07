Breaking News
Strong winds bring down trees across Central Virginia; more than 40,000 without power
Possible tornadoes being investigated in Virginia, Maryland

by: The Associated Press

Trees are down across the road and on a car on Maryland Rt. 109 between Md 355 and I-270. (Photo Credit: WJLA/@mcfrsPIO7)

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — The National Weather Service says it’s investigating the possibility that tornadoes touched down in areas of Virginia and Maryland outside of the nation’s capital.

Meteorologist Isha Renta told The Associated Press by phone on Friday that the weather service is assessing the damage in Virginia’s Loudoun County as well as the Maryland counties of Carroll, Frederick and Montgomery. She said the service is also reviewing data from radars in the area.

In Central Virginia, storms had knocked down trees, damaged homes and cut electricity in areas across the region.

