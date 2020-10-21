Post-wide trick-or-treating at Fort Lee canceled due to COVID-19

FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — Post-wide trick-or-treating on Fort Lee this Halloween is canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The United States Army base shared the difficult decision on Facebook Tuesday, saying that, “The Centers for Disease Control guidance is that traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating is a higher risk activity that should be avoided.”

“(It) will introduce unnecessary risk to our force and families,” Maj. Gen. Rodney Fogg added during a recent town hall.

In place of traditional trick-or-treating will be a “Candy for Kids” event. Set for Thursday, Oct. 29, the event will be held at the front driveway of Liberty Chapel from 4-6 p.m.

There, parents will receive one bag of candy for each child in their household.

