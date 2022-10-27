CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake.

USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male who’s roughly 20-25 years old. He’s about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds and was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, and last seen heading west on Providence Road in the area of Crosswinds Apartments.

The letter carrier was not hurt.

It’s unclear why exactly he targeted the postal truck, but the case is still under investigation.

“We don’t have any local witnesses right now, ” said U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesperson Michael Romano. “Postal inspectors as well as Chesapeake police were in the process and are still in the process of canvassing that area looking for any video surveillance, doorbell cam or business cameras.”

“We are definitely going to step up the patrols, and we are going to go over our policies in this area, and we are going to go to our police partners, and we will meet with letter carriers, our front-line workers who are out in the community,” Romano added. “We will be doing standup talks with them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.”

