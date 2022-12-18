CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — An Albermarle County home caught fire early Saturday morning in what investigators say was likely an accidental electrical fire.

Fire crews responded to the trailer home in in Schuyler just after 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, the home’s sole occupant had already escaped, and firefighters determined that the home was a “complete loss.”

Crews eventually extinguished the fire, and the displaced resident was assisted by the Red Cross.

Investigators believe the fire was set off by the power cord of a heating appliance, and Albermarle County Fire and Rescue warned county residents to check their own fire alarms to ensure that they’re in working order.