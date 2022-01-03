Power outages near you: Thousands without electricity in Goochland, Henrico counties

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With winter weather, often comes power outages. Here’s the most up-to-date information on power outages in your area.

As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, Dominion Energy is relaying over 175,000 households are without power within their coverage area.

Henrico – 1,640

City of Richmond – 196

Hanover – 56

Chesterfield – 451

Goochland – 5,631

Powhatan – 194

Dinwiddie – 2

Petersburg – 9

New Kent – 153

Northern Neck Electric Company said that as of 10:22, around 3,500 households are currently without power in their service area. with the majority occurring in Stafford and King George counties.

King George – 2,600

Stafford – 943

Westmoreland – 805

Richmond – 111

NNEC said that there are at least 30 separate outage events being caused by trees and limbs due to the winter weather. The company has crews working the outages, and will continue until power is restored to all areas.

The Northern Neck Electric Company said that outages will most likely continue to occur throughout the day, and that full restoration of power could be tomorrow for some people.