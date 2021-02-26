Power restored for most Southside Electric customers

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WRIC/WSET) — As of 8:53 a.m., 109 Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) customers are without power.

On Thursday, the company told WSET that power had been restored to 98% of its customers.

Thousands of people lost power almost two weeks ago when two winter storms moved through the area on back-to-back weekends.

Southside Electric CEO Jeff Edwards told WSET that the winter storm took down 80% of the company’s electric system in a “matter of hours.”

The electric company said they hope to have the lights on for 99.9% of their customers by the end of the day Friday, Feb. 26.

WSET reported that customers left in the dark sent 167 formal complaints to the State Corporation Commission.

Edwards said that crews will continue restoration efforts until the last light is back on. On Monday the CEO apologized for the long wait.