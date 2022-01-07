Power restored to thousands today, could be end of weekend for others in Virginia

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative expects most of their members will have their power restored by the end of this weekend. They said almost 100,000 members lost power during the winter storm on Monday.

Now the cooperative is reporting 18,000 members are still without power on Friday night.

REC services people living between Richmond and Fredericksburg as well as northwestern parts of the state near Shenandoah National park. That includes areas such as Caroline County, Goochland County and Louisa County that were all heavily impacted by the storm.

It will take through the weekend to finish restoring power to those members, according to REC.

In order to address the massive power outages, REC said they brought in “several hundred” mutual aid crews.

“For those still without power, we have not forgotten you,” said Casey Hollins, Managing Director ­– Communications and Public Relations. “Crews continue to make repairs and restore power as quickly and safely as they can.”