RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two power stations across Central Virginia have announced a switch from emergency alert sirens to phone messages, and television and radio broadcasts.

Surry Power Station and North Anna Power Station have made the switch from booming sirens, to the more hand-delivered alert method of Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) as of Feb. 1. Residents who live within a 10-mile radius of the stations will now receive the updated forms of emergency alerts.

The Surry 1 and Surry 2 nuclear power generation stations operated by Dominion Virginia Power are seen March 24, 2011, in Surry, Virginia, in this aerial photo. (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The new alerts will be received in a manner identical to Amber Alerts and Severe Weather Alerts, offering real-time information in the event of an emergency, according to a release from Dominion Energy. The alert system is called IPAWS and was developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

To learn more about the transition from sirens to WEA, visit the FAQ guide on Dominion Energy’s website.