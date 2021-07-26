Powerball ticket purchased in Chesapeake wins $2 million, Virginia Lottery wants winner to claim prize

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s newest Powerball millionaire is out there, but the Virginia Lottery is waiting for that person to come forward.

The lottery announced Monday that a ticket that matched all five numbers in the July 24 drawing landed someone $2 million. Normally matching the five numbers minus the Powerball is good for $1 million, but whoever bought the ticket at a Chesapeake Food Lion paid an extra dollar for Power Play, doubling the prize. The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. The first thing a winner must do, Virginia Lottery says, is sign the back of the winning ticket to establish ownership.

Saturday’s winner was the only one in Virginia and just one of seven nationwide. No ticket won the jackpot, so the drawing coming up at 10:59 p.m. on July 28 will be worth $186 million.