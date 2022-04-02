POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a woman who has been missing for four days.

According to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Janet Buchman was last seen on Wednesday, March 30 wearing red pajamas and a black fleece jacket.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office believe she may have left to meet someone she met online, either in the Varina or Mechanicsville area. She may be driving a grey Ford Taurus with the tag URW-4148.

Anyone with information regarding Buchman’s whereabouts is asked to call Deputy Ben Nice at 804-598-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.