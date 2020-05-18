Powhatan women team up to spread love to the community with surprise doorstep gifts

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Moms in Powhatan County are getting creative with an adult version of ding-dong-ditch.

It’s a way many communities around the country are spreading love to one another during this difficult time. In Powhatan, more than 1,000 women are lifting each other up every single day.

They’re packing bags with gifts for random strangers around the county and leaving them at their doorsteps. They say bottles of wine are flying off store shelves and gift bags in Walmart are running out of stock as more and more women join in to support each other.

“We have hundreds of women that are gifting other women in the county,” Jessica Wilkes, the woman who started the group, said.

It’s all organized in a private Facebook group called Powhatan Sisterhood of the Traveling Spirits and Treats.

“It’s just incredibly heartwarming to see strangers giving love to one another and uplifting each other. In such a time when we are supposed to be separate, we have really come together as a county and it’s so incredible,” Wilkes said.

Many “fairies” are getting creative, dusting in costume or fully undercover.

Wilkes started the group two weeks ago and more than 1,200 women have already joined in. She said more than 600 are still waiting to get in the group.

“It’s the element of surprise,” one mom told 8News. “We go and buy little trinkets that would make anybody happy. Toilet paper is a hot item.”

It’s called “dusting” and Powhatan women, or their kids, are the anonymous fairies.

“On our afternoon walk, we dropped off four bags at houses in the neighborhood,” another mom said. “The woman who received them said it made her cry.”

Many “fairies” are getting creative, dusting in costume or fully undercover.

“I’m just so proud and honored to be such a part of a thing that just brings so much light and love to one another and I hope that other counties will start doing this as well,” Wilkes said.

The women say they hope it inspires others to be kinder to one another.

LATEST HEADLINES: