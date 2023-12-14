RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Planning on traveling through Virginia this holiday season? Then you may want to take a look at this map.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has released interactive maps to help Virginians travel safely during the Christmas and New Year holiday season. The maps allow users to see real-time travel predictions based on past trends around the holidays.

Based on travel data collected from the past two years and pre-pandemic, VDOT said “periods of heavy congestion are most likely to occur from mid-morning to evening on Friday and Saturday before Christmas, as well as Tuesday through Thursday the following week due to a combination of holiday and commuter traffic before the New Year.”

Areas expected to have noteworthy traffic:

I-95 northbound and southbound in the Fredericksburg area

I-395 northbound and southbound in the Arlington area

I-77 northbound and southbound near the Big Walker Tunnel

Heavier congestion is possible on I-64 near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

Find real-time traffic information on VDOT’s free mobile 511 app, which offers information on construction, traffic, incidents, traffic cameras, weather and more.